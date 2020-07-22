Southwest to require all passengers over age 2 to wear a face mask

Southwest Airlines is upping its mask policy stating passengers over 2 years old must wear a face mask, no exceptions.

Southwest Airlines is upping its mask policy and requiring all passengers over 2 years old to wear a face mask, no exceptions.

McCarran International Airport’s busiest carrier Wednesday updated its previous policy under which travelers with certain medical conditions were allowed to fly without a mask.

“If a customer is unable to wear a face covering or mask for any reason, Southwest regrets that we will be unable to transport the individual,” the airline said in a statement. “In those cases, we hope the customer will allow us to welcome them on board in the future, if public health guidance, or other safety-related circumstances, regarding face coverings changes.”

In announcing the stricter mask policy, Southwest cited evidence from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that COVID-19 can be spread by individuals who do not have symptoms and are unaware they are infected with the virus.

Southwest customers must wear a face mask or covering over their mouth and nose while checking in, going through an airport, boarding, in-flight, deplaning, retrieving baggage, and any other time they may engage with a Southwest employee or other passengers.

Customers are allowed to briefly remove their mask to eat, drink, or take medicine.

“We expect those instances to be very brief, and customers should put their face covering back on as soon as possible,” the airline said.

Southwest has been updating its COVID-19 related policies as the pandemic continues, which includes boarding groups of 10 or fewer passengers and limiting their inflight snack and beverage service.

Southwest’s announcement comes on the heels of Delta Air Lines updating its policy Monday to include a mandatory health screening for those who claim they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask.

