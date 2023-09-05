Spaceport developers planning air races at site
Las Vegas Spaceport organizers to have a runway and grandstands built for 25,000 people attending the inaugural Las Vegas Air Races next year.
The organizers trying to build a spaceport in Clark County between Las Vegas and Pahrump say they’ll host air races at the site next year.
Robert Lauer, CEO of Las Vegas Spaceport, said the first-ever Las Vegas Air Races are scheduled for Oct. 24-27, 2024, at the 240 desert acres a few miles off state Route 160.
Lauer said by that time, the spaceport would have a runway built to accommodate racing aircraft, as well as seating for 25,000 people.
According to the LasVegasAirRaces.com website, admission will be $125 for all three days of racing, with package deals ranging up to $7,000. There are also rates for camping and pit passes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.