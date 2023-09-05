Spaceport developers planning air races at site

Las Vegas Spaceport organizers to have a runway and grandstands built for 25,000 people attending the inaugural Las Vegas Air Races next year.

With 13 spaceports already authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Las Vegas Spaceport would become one of the few inland ports. (Las Vegas Spaceport)

The organizers trying to build a spaceport in Clark County between Las Vegas and Pahrump say they’ll host air races at the site next year.

Robert Lauer, CEO of Las Vegas Spaceport, said the first-ever Las Vegas Air Races are scheduled for Oct. 24-27, 2024, at the 240 desert acres a few miles off state Route 160.

Lauer said by that time, the spaceport would have a runway built to accommodate racing aircraft, as well as seating for 25,000 people.

According to the LasVegasAirRaces.com website, admission will be $125 for all three days of racing, with package deals ranging up to $7,000. There are also rates for camping and pit passes.

