‘Special livery’: Allegiant Air dazzles with EDC-themed aircraft

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air has unveiled an EDC-themed paint job on one of its Airbus jets.

In the week electronic dance music event planner Insomniac brought the Electric Daisy Carnival festival to Southern Nevada, Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air has unveiled a new paint job on one of its Airbus jets.

Designers added a splash of pink, purple and orange and Insomniac logos and symbols to Allegiant’s flowing ribbon encircling the fuselage and sunburst tail.

“We are thrilled to announce this special livery, perfectly timed as fans fly to Las Vegas this week for the Electric Daisy Carnival festival,” said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer.

“Most of our customers say they specifically travel for live music concerts or festivals, so this partnership is a natural fit because it enables us to weave the Allegiant brand into the fabric of leisure travel experiences.”

The companies did not disclose terms for placing the livery on the plane.

