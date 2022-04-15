Spirit flight attendants plan protest at Las Vegas airport

Spirit Airlines flight attendants were planning a protest at Harry Reid International Airport Friday morning following recent mass cancellations of Spirit flights across the nation.

A Spirit Airlines aircraft takes off from McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA said the picket line was planned for Reid’s Terminal 1 on Level 1 outside in the sidewalk area starting at 8 a.m. A similar picket was held outside of Orlando International Airport in Florida earlier in the week.

“The picket comes just one week after Spirit Airlines canceled just over 30% of their flights due to weather in Florida last weekend,” the union said on its website. “This mass cancellation is Spirit’s fourth since August, and with each operational meltdown, passengers and Flight Attendants are left stranded without answers.

“With staff shortages already straining the system, Spirit Airlines does not have the staff to quickly recover from mass cancellations and delays, which leaves Spirit Flight Attendants burdened with picking up the pieces,” the union said. “Flight Attendants are on the frontlines when an operational meltdown occurs and they are expected to support and soothe angry passengers, all while themselves becoming stranded in airports overnight and oftentimes left without hotel accommodations.

“Empty promises from Spirit management ‘to do better’ will no longer suffice,” the union said. “Flight attendants will not be silent and standby.”

