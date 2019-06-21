Spirit launches self-service bag drop, new flights from McCarran

Spirit Airlines partnered with McCarran International Airport, launching a self-service bag-drop station and two new nonstop flights from Las Vegas.

Brian Kile, left, and Amy Conn-Kile, right, both of Chicago, walk up to the Spirit Airlines automated self-service bag drop system, the first of its kind at the airport, at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Ticket agent Veronica Taylor, center, assists. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jerrel Oneal, of Beaverton, Ore., uses the Spirit Airlines automated self-service bag drop system, the first of its kind at the airport, at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marking at the Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority, from left, Mike Byrom, vice president of airport operations at Spirit Airlines, and Chris Jones, chief marketing officer at McCarran, hold up model planes as showgirl Jennifer Autry looks on during an event celebrating the launch of two new routes and the debut of the airport's first automated self-service bag drop system at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Looking to speed up the process of checking a bag ahead of a flight, one low-fare airline turned to technology.

Spirit Airlines partnered with McCarran International Airport in February and installed a self-service bag-drop station as part of a pilot program. On Thursday, airline and airport officials declared the program a success and said it would be expanded in coming months.

The program, which wasn’t unveiled until Thursday, is the first of its kind by a domestic carrier in the U.S., according to Spirit Vice President of Airport Services Mike Byrom.

“The pilot we’ve been operating has been very successful and the guests seem to love it,” Byrom said. “It’s actually sped up the process for people to drop their bag, and we have intentions to expand here by the end of the year.”

Here’s how it works: After travelers show their identification to a Spirit agent, they scan their boarding pass and place their bag on a conveyor belt. The luggage’s bag tag then is scanned and the bag is sent on its way.

Spirit currently is using one bag-drop station but there will be up to six stations coming online this year, Byrom said.

“That will be very sufficient for our operation here now and into the future,” he said. “I anticipate about 80 percent of our guests will be able to use the technology when there’s six lanes here.”

Spirit also plans to install the bag-check stations, which are widely used in Canada and Europe, at other airports in the U.S. by year’s end.

“We are pleased to partner with Spirit Airlines as we pilot this new automated self-service bag drop system,” said Director of Aviation Rosemary Vassiliadis. “As a 100 percent common-use airport, we have a long history of introducing new, customer-focused technologies geared toward enhancing the passenger experience. We look forward to this rollout with Spirit and to expanding this service to more areas of our operation in the near future.”

Byrom said the airline is looking to speed up the check-in process even further by utilizing other technology.

“One thing that we’re very interested in… is really looking toward biometric as a way to do domestic ID verification,” Byrom said. “We’ll work with TSA (Transportation Security Administration) in order to see how we can do that and be compliant and possible remove some of the barriers that we see in this country.”

Spirit also kicked off its new nonstop service from McCarran to Burbank and Sacramento, California, which launched Thursday.

The new service brings Spirit to 55 daily departures from McCarran, where it has a crew base, to 29 destinations.

“We’re delighted by the growth of direct service to Las Vegas by our partners at Spirit Airlines,” said Chris Meyer, vice president of global sales for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.”

Spirit will also add nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Nashville on Oct. 10.

