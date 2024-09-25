Strip resort club to be taken over by roller-skating rink

Strip-goers can now boogie-down during the winter months, with a 70s themed roller-skating rink.

A rendering of Flipper's World roller skating rink. The rink will takeover the TAO Beach Dayclub starting in November. (Flipper’s World, The Venetian, Tao Group Hospitality)

Strip-goers can now boogie-down during the winter months, with a ‘70s themed roller-skating rink taking over TAO Beach Dayclub.

The Venetian and TAO Group Hospitality will be partnering with Flipper’s World to open an immersive roller-skating experience at the dayclub.

Starting on Nov. 17, Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace will take over the 47,000-square-foot dayclub and cover both pools with a 3,250-square-foot rink. The rink will be open to all ages, with some 21-and-up programming, and will bring “top artists and DJs” for people to skate along to.

Skate session pricing starts at $20-per-hour or $75 for a full-day pass from noon to 8 p.m. Skaters can also book VIP experiences, bachelorette or birthday celebrations at tables, cabanas, daybeds or lounges with minimum spend starting at $100.

Those interested are encouraged to buy tickets early, with tickets being sold up to Feb. 2. Skate rentals will be available or people can bring their own.

The original Flipper’s Boogie Palace was open from 1979 to 1981 in Los Angeles on Santa Monica Boulevard by Ian “Flipper” Ross. In 2021, Flipper’s was revived by co-founders Liberty Ross and Kevin Wall in partnership with Usher, and now they bring skate residencies globally, with current residencies in London and now Las Vegas.

