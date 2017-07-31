ad-fullscreen
Tourism

‘Substandard’ safety not factor in SpeedVegas crash, report says

By Richard N. Velotta Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2017 - 1:24 pm
 
Updated July 31, 2017 - 1:35 pm

SpeedVegas had a substandard fire and safety plan and failed to properly train employees in fire suppression, but that wasn’t a contributing factor in an accident that killed two people in February, Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration office reported.

An inspection narrative for an investigation completed July 25 also said the agency did not have the resources to reach a conclusion on whether the installation of aftermarket brakes on the Lamborghini Aventador involved in a crash at the track south of Las Vegas were a direct cause of the accident.

The agency also said there were no applicable standards for track design that apply to SpeedVegas. After the Feb. 12 accident in which Canadian tourist Craig Sherwood and track driving instructor Gil Ben-Kely died in the fiery crash, critics said they believed the design of the track to be unsafe. SpeedVegas officials maintained that the track was safe and reopened 12 days after the accident.

The Review-Journal received the redacted inspection narrative on Monday through a request to Nevada OSHA.

This is a breaking story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

 

