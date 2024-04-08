Summerlin golf course sells for $30.5M

The Jack Nicklaus-designed course in Summerlin South has sold to a company connected to some prominent names.

Aerial photo of the clubhouse at Bear's Best Las Vegas golf course. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bear’s Best Las Vegas golf course in The Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin has sold for $30.5 million.

The property sits on over five acres located just west of the 215 Beltway in Summerlin South, and includes acclaimed golfer Jack Nicklaus’ favorite holes on the course. The course has won a number of awards and was named one of the best places to play by Golf Digest.

The buyer is Mulligan Holdings, LLC, which is headquartered in Las Vegas, but has California-based businessman Andrew Pascual listed as a manager. Pascual is the co-founder and CEO of PlayStudios, an online gaming and gambling app and website.

Pascual previously was president and COO of Wynn Las Vegas from 2003-10, according to his LinkedIn profile. Also named as one of the managers of Mulligan Holdings is Mike Mixer, who is the chairman and former executive managing director and co-founder of the Colliers International Las Vegas office.

Bear’s Best Las Vegas L.P. is headquartered in Dallas. Calls and emails from the Las Vegas Review-Journal to both the buyers and seller were not immediately returned.

