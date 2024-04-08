68°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Summerlin golf course sells for $30.5M

Aerial photo of the clubhouse at Bear's Best Las Vegas golf course. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Re ...
Aerial photo of the clubhouse at Bear's Best Las Vegas golf course. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mike Mixer (Colliers International Las Vegas)
Mike Mixer (Colliers International Las Vegas)
More Stories
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vega ...
Fontainebleau promotes 3, hires new executive in Las Vegas
Properties along the Las Vegas Strip are seen on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Bask ...
Las Vegas among summer’s most popular destinations, according to Google
The Mirage volcano ignites for the first time after being closed for most of February on Friday ...
Next Las Vegas Strip property headed for big change: The Mirage
The Trump International, right, is seen with other properties on the Las Vegas Strip during an ...
Officials mum about potential sale of Las Vegas Trump Hotel
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2024 - 3:58 pm
 
Updated April 8, 2024 - 4:06 pm

Bear’s Best Las Vegas golf course in The Ridges neighborhood of Summerlin has sold for $30.5 million.

The property sits on over five acres located just west of the 215 Beltway in Summerlin South, and includes acclaimed golfer Jack Nicklaus’ favorite holes on the course. The course has won a number of awards and was named one of the best places to play by Golf Digest.

The buyer is Mulligan Holdings, LLC, which is headquartered in Las Vegas, but has California-based businessman Andrew Pascual listed as a manager. Pascual is the co-founder and CEO of PlayStudios, an online gaming and gambling app and website.

Pascual previously was president and COO of Wynn Las Vegas from 2003-10, according to his LinkedIn profile. Also named as one of the managers of Mulligan Holdings is Mike Mixer, who is the chairman and former executive managing director and co-founder of the Colliers International Las Vegas office.

Bear’s Best Las Vegas L.P. is headquartered in Dallas. Calls and emails from the Las Vegas Review-Journal to both the buyers and seller were not immediately returned.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Raiders star buys Summerlin home for $5.68M — PHOTOS
recommend 2
$1.8B Sony movie studio backed by Mark Wahlberg approved for Summerlin
recommend 3
Inside Las Vegas’ newest golf attraction — PHOTOS
recommend 4
How North Las Vegas is becoming an industrial powerhouse
recommend 5
One of nation’s biggest homebuilders buys land in Henderson
recommend 6
Shuttered downtown Las Vegas casino up for sale