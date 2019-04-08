Sun Country adding new flights to Las Vegas

Sun Country Airlines will add 13 new flights a week with seasonal nonstop routes connecting Las Vegas to four cities. (Sun Country Airlines/Facebook)

Sun Country Airlines will add 13 new flights a week with seasonal nonstop routes connecting Las Vegas to four cities beginning in September.

The Eagan, Minnesota-based discount air carrier headed by former Allegiant Air executive Jude Bricker will begin nonstop flights to and from McCarran International Airport to San Antonio; St. Louis; Providence, Rhode Island; and Redmond, Oregon, beginning Sept. 5.

Las Vegas is Sun Country’s second busiest market behind its hub at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The airline already flies nonstop routes to and from Anchorage, Alaska; Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport; Portland, Oregon; Santa Rosa, California; Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta in Mexico; and Minneapolis.

When the new service begins, Sun Country will fly:

— Twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays to and from Redmond Municipal Airport with one-way ticket prices starting at $69.

— Five times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to and from T.F. Green Airport in Providence with one-way ticket prices starting at $139.

— Twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays to and from St. Louis Lambert International Airport with one-way ticket prices starting at $79.

— Four times weekly on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays to and from San Antonio International Airport with one-way ticket prices starting at $69.

Sun Country is coming off the largest route expansion in its history in 2018 and now flies 95 routes to 54 airports with a fleet of 31 Boeing 737 twin-engine jets.

