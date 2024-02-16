Super Bowl Friday, Saturday brought highest room rates on record

A report from hospitality analytics firm CoStar found that hotel rates for the region were the highest for a Super Bowl weekend.

Las Vegas posted its highest average daily room rates on record for the Friday and Saturday of Super Bowl weekend, new data released Friday shows.

A report from hospitality analytics firm CoStar found that hotel rates for the region were the highest for a Super Bowl weekend, with an average daily room rate of about $747. The same time period last year had average daily room rates of about $227.

Analysts note that the Super Bowl’s impact on room rates and the revenue generated will continue into the following week’s data because the game was on Sunday. A report on the full weekend is expected in the coming days.

Before Super Bowl 58 between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the highest average daily room rates for a Super Bowl host city was $563 for Friday and Saturday during — coincidentally for Super Bowl 54 in Miami between the same teams.

Two-day weekend occupancy reached nearly 84 percent, according to CoStar. Weekend average daily room rates grew 227 percent compared with the same weekend last year — also a Super Bowl weekend. Overall room rates for the week of Feb. 4 to Feb. 10 were up 126 percent.

For comparison, actualized average daily room rates during the Formula One Grand Prix, held Nov. 16-18 last year, reached $502.

Las Vegas tourism officials say the economic impact of the NFL championship event at Allegiant Stadium may be better than conservative estimates, though many are still crunching the numbers.

Before Super Bowl weekend, analysts predicted around 330,000 people would visit Las Vegas for the big game and its festivities. But now, that number could reach as high as 450,000, officials say. And spending over the long Super Bowl weekend could reach as high as $1.1 billion.

