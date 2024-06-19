This airline will fly nonstop between Las Vegas and a Mexico city

Mexico’s busiest commercial air carrier, discounter Volaris, will begin nonstop round trips between this city and Harry Reid International Airport.

A Volaris Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Sep. 13, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Mexican discount air carrier Volaris will begin nonstop round trips between Tijuana, Baja California, in Mexico, and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport in October.

Flights to and from the border city near San Diego will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning Oct. 29, the company said.

Volaris, Mexico’s busiest commercial air carrier, already offers 11 flights a week between Las Vegas and Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and daily service to and from Mexico City.

The new route is part of an expansion plan announced by Volaris that includes new flights between El Salvador and Miami; San Jose, Costa Rica and Guadalajara; and Cancun and McAllen, Texas.

Volaris flew 24.3 million passengers in 2023, including 156,793 to and from Las Vegas.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.