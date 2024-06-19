97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

This airline will fly nonstop between Las Vegas and a Mexico city

A Volaris Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on ...
A Volaris Airlines plane sits on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on Sep. 13, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Several Las Vegas Strip properties include 24-hour fitness centers as amenities for hotel guest ...
What Strip hotels have 24-hour gyms?
The Red Rock Hotel and Casino in Summerlin. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)
Station Casinos must bargain with Culinary at Red Rock, labor panel rules
The Sphere, seen on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Another Sphere first: Hewlett Packard convention’s keynote address
Las Vegas ranks among most expensive places in the US to visit: study
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2024 - 3:37 pm
 
Updated June 19, 2024 - 4:12 pm

Mexican discount air carrier Volaris will begin nonstop round trips between Tijuana, Baja California, in Mexico, and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport in October.

Flights to and from the border city near San Diego will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays beginning Oct. 29, the company said.

Volaris, Mexico’s busiest commercial air carrier, already offers 11 flights a week between Las Vegas and Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and daily service to and from Mexico City.

The new route is part of an expansion plan announced by Volaris that includes new flights between El Salvador and Miami; San Jose, Costa Rica and Guadalajara; and Cancun and McAllen, Texas.

Volaris flew 24.3 million passengers in 2023, including 156,793 to and from Las Vegas.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
International arrivals boost passenger counts at Las Vegas airport
recommend 2
Visiting DC from Vegas? Southwest wants to take you closer to the sights
recommend 3
Irish air carrier to begin flights to Las Vegas
recommend 4
Want to see your team face the Raiders in LV? This airline has a deal for you
recommend 5
Virgin announces new flights from Las Vegas to England
recommend 6
‘A top summer vacation spot’: Las Vegas expects big Memorial Day weekend