Touchless self-checkout stations added at Harry Reid airport

If your holiday plans include a trip to Harry Reid International Airport, grabbing a snack or beverage on the go is now no need for delay.

Airport restaurateur HMSHost said it has added seven Mashgin touchless self-checkout stations throughout airport facilities to allow travelers to get their desired product and get on their way in as little as 10 seconds.

The system utilizes computer vision, which is a combination of cameras and artificial intelligence, to instantly scan and ring up multiple items at a time, with the customer having only to use their desired form of mobile, credit or debit card payment to complete the transaction.

There are six of the touchless checkout machines at Fresh Attractions locations in the A, B, C and D concourse at Harry Reid, formerly called McCarran International Airport, as well as one at the Farmers Market at the rental car center.

“Innovation is continuous at HMSHost in our effort to deliver the most efficient and enjoyable guest experience,” HMSHost vice president of digital Neil Thompson said in a statement. “The Mashgin Touchless Checkout System is all about speed. We know customers want to get in and out. It removes the need to scan barcodes and is 400 percent faster than traditional point-of-sale systems.”

The self-checkout systems also are being installed in Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, O’Hare International Airport, Kansas City International Airport, Lihue Airport on the island of Kauai, Los Angeles International Airport, and Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

“Deploying touchless self-checkout does more than just eliminate lines or save time,” Jack Hogan, vice president of strategic partnerships at Mashgin said in a statement. “It lets every customer choose what they’re most comfortable with when it comes to checkout.”

