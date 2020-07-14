Travelers from Nevada to NY must fill out travel form or face $2K fine

Travelers to New York from Nevada will be required to fill out a form before they’ll be allowed to leave area airports or face a $2,000 fine.

Arriving passengers walk past McCarran International Airport sign on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

New York state officials plan to use the form to track travelers and ensure they’re following quarantine restrictions.

Travelers are mandated to fill out the state Department of Health traveler form, in addition to the previously announced 14-day self-quarantine following their arrival, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

“We have done a quarantine for the highest risk infection states,” Cuomo said in a recorded press conference. “We know there’s been instances of non-compliance (to the self-quarantine). Non-compliance can lead to outbreaks.”

Nevada is among the 19 states on the high-risk list, which means those states have a seven-day rolling average of positive tests in excess of 10 percent, or a number of positive cases exceeding 10 per 100,000 residents. Nevada officials Monday reported 832 new cases of coronavirus, pushing the state total to 28,515, with 593 deaths.

Passengers can fill out the form online ahead of their trip or they can fill it out while they fly, as airline staff will be passing out the survey to passengers. Enforcement teams will be stationed at New York-area airports, greeting arriving passengers to request proof of completion of the traveler form.

Those who refuse to fill out the form will be summoned to a hearing where they face the possible $2,000 fine that could be ordered to complete mandatory quarantine.

“None of this is pleasant, but we’ve gone through this before,” Cuomo said. “We can’t be in a situation where we have people coming from other states in the country bringing the virus (to New York) again.”

Additionally, travelers arriving in New York from designated states through other means of transport, including trains and cars, must fill out the form online.

