United Airlines to add flights, fly bigger planes during CES

United Airlines will add flights to Las Vegas during CES, Jan. 6-7 and Jan. 11-12, to and from eight cities and using larger aircraft on some routes.

A United Airlines flight prepares to land at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

United Airlines will add flights to and from McCarran International Airport for CES.

Chicago-based United, the fifth busiest commercial air carrier at McCarran by number of passengers, will add more than 8,500 seats to the market Jan. 6-7 inbound and Jan. 11-12 outbound by adding flights to and from eight cities and using larger aircraft on some of its existing routes.

In addition to flights to and from United’s hub cities of Chicago; Denver; Houston; Los Angeles; Newark, New Jersey; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C., United will add flights to and from Austin, Texas; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; San Jose, California; Boston; Pittsburgh; San Diego; and Seattle.

United also will fly Boeing 777 wide-bodied jets, normally used on international routes, on some flights between Las Vegas and San Francisco and Newark.

Normal schedules will resume Jan. 13.

United joins American Airlines and Japan Airlines in adding new flights for CES, the popular technology trade show that is Las Vegas’ largest annual convention.

In August, the airlines announced they would add nonstop flights to and from Tokyo’s Narita International Airport Jan. 4-14. American is McCarran’s second busiest carrier, while Japan currently does not have regular flights to Las Vegas.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.