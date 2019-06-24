Viva Aerobus begins Las Vegas-Monterrey, Mexico nonstop service

Viva Aerobus Airlines kicked off its regular twice weekly flight service between Las Vegas and Monterrey, Mexico, this month.

Viva Aerobus Airlines has launched new nonstop service between Las Vegas and northeastern Mexico.

The low-fare carrier, which is the fourth largest airline in Mexico, began its regular twice-weekly flight between Las Vegas and Monterrey, Mexico, this month, offering fares as low as $76 each way.

Operating on Airbus A320 aircraft, the estimated 180-minute flights offer a capacity of 186 passengers, according to Viva Aerobus.

“The launch of direct service from Monterrey provides an exceptional opportunity to position Las Vegas as a world-class destination with the added benefit of convenience and flexibility,” said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority in a statement. “Las Vegas is an exciting global city and the addition of this nonstop flight is an important milestone in expanding our reach into Mexico and growing overall international visitation.”

The route also allows Americans increased access to Monterrey, the capital city of the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, which is known for business, industry and its economic center. Travelers can connect to 33 destination by air from Monterrey.

Viva Aerobus previously offered the flights only during holidays beginning in 2014. With the route going year round, more than 38,000 seats will be offered to Monterrey on an annual basis, according to the airline.

The new service will help boost visitors to the valley, as in 2017 Mexico contributed 1.15 million visitors to Las Vegas, according to the LVCVA.

The new Viva Aerobus service is projected to have a $27.4 million economic impact on Las Vegas.

Viva began flight service to the U.S. in 2008 and, with the addition of Las Vegas, offers nonstop flights to and from 11 U.S.cities including, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Houston, Los Angeles, New York and Newark.

Between January and May, Viva saw a 60 percent increase in the number of passengers flying between the U.S. and Mexico compared to the same period in 2018, transporting over 171,000 people, the airline said.

“We are thrilled to launch this new route, which represents a milestone for US and Mexico’s air connectivity,” said Juan Carlos Zuazua from Viva Aerobus. “Our low-cost travel option makes the difference as it has added values, flying in the newest Mexican fleet, a customer centric focus and personalized trips as you pay only for what you need. With us, travelers spend less and enjoy more, that’s why we are the best flight option.”

