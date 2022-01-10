Year-long bollard installation project kicks off at Las Vegas airport

The $4.9 million project includes the installation of over 300 bollards along the curb stretching across the departure entrances of Reid international. The project is expected to wrap up in early 2023.

A rental car transport bus passes the Terminal 1 baggage area at McCarran International Airport which the Clark County Commission voted unanimously to rename for former Nevada Sen. Harry Reid on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A year-long bollard installation project at the Terminal 1 departure curb of Harry Reid International Airport kicked off Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Courtesy: Harry Reid International Airport)

A year-long road project kicked off Monday morning along the Terminal 1 departure curb at Harry Reid International Airport.

The $4.9 million project includes the installation of over 300 bollards along the curb stretching across the departure entrances of Reid international. The project is expected to wrap up in early 2023.

While the project is active, airport officials recommend that anyone utilizing the drop off area add additional time to their travel plans as airport roads are expected to see increased congestion.

Plans call for the project to be carried out in seven phases, with the two traffic lanes closest to the curb closed where work is happening.

The first phase began at the northernmost end of the curb, near Allegiant Air and Spirit Airlines’ ticketing areas and will move south with each phase.

The bollard installation is aimed at improving safety along the Terminal 1 departures curb, which includes a mix of vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.