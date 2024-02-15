You can soon live out a John Wick fantasy in a new Area15 experience

Fans of John Wick movies can soon be drawn into the criminal underworld in a new Las Vegas attraction.

A rendering of the John Wick Experience, expected to open sometime in 2024 at Area15 in Las Vegas. (Courtesy of Lionsgate)

Movie studio Lionsgate will introduce the neo-noir world of the action movies starring Keanu Reeves through an immersive experience launching at entertainment complex Area15 later this year, according to a Thursday news release.

The 12,000-square-foot ticketed attraction will blend “immersive theatre and highly themed cinematic environments to create an interactive journey that transcends reality,” the release states. Groups of guests will be tasked with specific missions that interact with characters and lore from the movie series’ universe.

The venue includes the adventure attraction, a themed bar and a retail shop open to the public.

“One of the things I love about the John Wick franchise is the idea that there’s a whole world of alliances and vengeance hiding in plain sight – all converging within the worldwide locations of the Continental. This experience draws fans into that world like never before, and Area15 is an ideal place for fans to live out the fantasy, action and danger portrayed in the films,” Jenefer Brown, executive vice president and head of global products and experiences at Lionsgate, said in a statement.

The movie franchise’s director Chad Stahelski and his team at 87Eleven Entertainment are collaborators on the project with local producer of immersive experiences Egan Productions. Jason Egan, leader of the production company, has previously collaborated with Lionsgate on the Official SAW Escape experience, opened in 2018, and Escape Blair Witch, opened in 2021, according to the release. Other Liongsate intellectual property on the Strip includes The Hunger Games: The Exhibition located in MGM Grand.

“My entire team is thrilled to be working alongside Lionsgate to introduce yet another exciting attraction here in the entertainment capital of the world,” Egan said in the release. “Combining our talents with the creative genius of the films and a world-class venue like Area15 will make the John Wick Experience a can’t miss destination for fans.”

