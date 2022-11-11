47°F
Business

Twitter reinstates ‘official’ tags after flood of fake accounts

By Low De Wei Bloomberg News
November 11, 2022 - 8:39 am
 
Twitter headquarters stands on 10th Street on November 4, 2022, in San Francisco, California. Twitter Inc reportedly began laying off employees across its departments on Friday as new owner Elon Musk is reportedly looking to cut around half of the company's workforce. (David Odisho/Getty Images/TNS)

Twitter Inc. reinstated “official” badges for high-profile accounts to combat a growing problem of users impersonating major brands.

The gray badge reappeared below the profiles of businesses and major media outlets Friday. The identification marker was rolled out earlier this week before being scrapped.

Twitter is struggling with impostor accounts since the company allowed paying subscribers to get verified blue check marks. One account claiming to be Nintendo Inc. posted an image of Super Mario holding up a middle finger, while another posing as pharma giant Eli Lilly & Co. tweeted that insulin was now free — forcing the company to issue an apology. A purported Tesla Inc. account joked about the carmaker’s safety record.

“To combat impersonation, we’ve added an ‘Official’ label to some accounts,” Twitter Support tweeted on Friday.

Elon Musk tweeted the same day that all accounts engaged in parody must include “parody” in their name.

The world’s wealthiest man, who acquired Twitter last month for $44 billion, is facing a slew of challenges as top advertisers pull back from the platform amid concern over the company’s ability to tackle impostors and hate speech. Musk, who has also saw resignations among his leadership team, said this week in his first address to employees that the company could face bankruptcy, Bloomberg News previously reported.

