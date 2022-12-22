59°F
Las Vegas NV
Business

US stocks slide as economic data stokes rate hike worries

By Damian J. Troise, Stan Choe and alexVeiga The Associated Press
December 22, 2022 - 1:19 pm
 
The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
The New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

NEW YORK — Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as stronger-than-expected reports on the economy caused worries to flare about interest rates staying high.

The S&P 500 closed 1.4% lower after being down as much as 2.9% earlier. The Nasdaq fell 2.2% and the Dow gave up 1%.

Employers laid off fewer workers than anticipated last week and the economy grew more strongly in the summer than expected.

Usually that would be good news, particularly when worries are high about a possible recession looming. But it also suggests the Federal Reserve may follow through on its pledge to stay aggressive on economy-crunching interest rates.

