Virgin Hyperloop One has a new CEO

Virgin Hyperloop One, which is working on a mode of transportation said to move goods and people from Las Vegas to Los Angeles in 30 minutes, announced the leadership change in a statement Thursday.

Virgin Hyperloop One hit about 240 mph with a travel circuit that magnetically levitates a pod and sends it through a tube, according to a statement Monday. (Virgin Hyperloop One)

Hyperloop One executives Shervin Pishevar, left, co-founder, executive chairman, Rob Lloyd, CEO, and Brogan Bam Brogan, chief technology officer, congratulate each other after a their first public test of Hyperloop's transit technology at Apex on Wednesday, May 11, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jlscheid

The CEO is out at the company behind a North Las Vegas-area test track for an experimental mode of transportation.

Former CEO Rob Lloyd had been with the company over three years and guided the company through fundraiser and projects worldwide, including the test track at Apex Industrial Park near North Las Vegas.

Replacing Loyd is Jay Walder, former CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York and the company that runs Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway.

The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Walder joins the company after several shakeups among its leadership.

— In 2016, Chief Technology Officer Brogan BamBrogan split from the company and formed a rival startup, Arrivo

— In December, co-founder Shervin Pishevar resigned following accusations of sexual harassment or assault from several women, accusations he denied

— In April, Russia arrested board member and billionaire Ziyavudin Magomedov, accusing him of embezzling $44 million from infrastructure contracts

— In October, Chairman Richard Branson stepped down from the company saying he didn’t have the time needed for Virgin Hyperloop One. The company added “Virgin” to the name after an investment from Branson’s media and transportation conglomerate of the same name

Branson’s seat on the board was filled by Patrick McCall of Virgin. Replacing Branson as chairman is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, a longtime Virgin Hyperloop One board member and CEO of DP World, owned by the Dubai government and one of the world’s largest port terminal operators.

DP World is now the largest investor in Virgin Hyperloop One, according to the statement. Walder also received a seat on the board.

The company’s next project is a nearly seven-mile test track in India, with construction expected to start next year.

At its local test site about 20 miles northeast of Nellis Air Force Base, Virgin Hyperloop One has operated mostly in secret. It brought a small group of reporters to the site in January, a month after issuing a statement that said it sent a pod about 240 mph on the track.

