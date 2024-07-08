107°F
Want to sell your product at Walmart? Here’s your chance to make a pitch

Walmart at 2310 E. Serene Ave. in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 14, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 8, 2024 - 11:18 am
 

Walmart and Sam’s Club are calling on businesses to compete for the chance to showcase products on their shelves.

U.S. business owners and entrepreneurs are invited to pitch their products to Walmart or Sam’s Club and potentially become suppliers. Las Vegas-based Boba Ice Cream has already won an opportunity to pitch its lactose-free ice cream with boba in front of judges in September.

In a news release, Walmart said the Open Call pitch contest is critical to its $350 billion commitment to source products manufactured in the United States.

In Nevada, Walmart spent $209.7 million with suppliers in the 2024 fiscal year.

Since its launch in 2014, Open Call has provided thousands of small and medium-sized businesses with the chance to become Walmart suppliers and reach millions of new customers with U.S.-made products, according to the retailer. At last year’s Open Call, Walmart and Sam’s Club merchants heard over 1,000 pitches from more than 700 businesses from all 50 states.

All entrepreneurs involved in Open Call have the opportunity to participate in mentoring sessions with Walmart leaders and hear from special guests, according to the company. And they will have a one-on-one pitch meeting with Walmart and/or Sam’s Club merchants.

Applications for Walmart’s 11th annual Open Call close July 15. Click here to apply. The competition begins Sep. 24-25.

Durango adds parking to phase two plans
By / RJ

A spokesperson said the updated development plans adjust for forecasted parking demand in the future expansion. It would add about 2,200 spaces in future phases.

