Warner Bros. says it would run Las Vegas film studio — with tax credits
Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it would expand into Nevada to run a film studio if the Nevada Legislature would approve a film tax credit program.
Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday that the media conglomerate plans to expand into Southern Nevada through a long-term commitment to run a film studio in the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park — but the plan is contingent on the adoption of a film tax credit program.
The studio said in a news release that it would join up with UNLV and Birtcher Development to run Warner Bros. Studios Nevada and commit $8.5 billion in long-term production spending if the program passes in the 2025 legislative session.
Simon Robinson, chief operating officer of Warner Bros. Studio, said a Nevada studio would add to its existing properties in Burbank, California, and the United Kingdom.
“We are fully committed and excited about the potential of a long-term partnership and presence in Nevada and are confident it will be a win/win for the State of Nevada, the Las Vegas community and WBD as we look ahead to our next 100 years of exceptional storytelling,” Robinson said in a statement.
The partnership relies on the outcome of a state legislative proposal for film tax credit expansions proposed by Sen. Roberta Lange, D-Las Vegas, in the 2023 session. In a news release, Lange said she would reintroduce the measure as a way to diversify the state’s economy and develop its workforce.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact McKenna Ross at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.