Warner Bros. says it would run Las Vegas film studio — with tax credits

UNLV Black Fire Innovation, the first flagship tech building, is pictured at the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park, on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday that the media conglomerate plans to expand into Southern Nevada through a long-term commitment to run a film studio in the Harry Reid Research and Technology Park — but the plan is contingent on the adoption of a film tax credit program.

The studio said in a news release that it would join up with UNLV and Birtcher Development to run Warner Bros. Studios Nevada and commit $8.5 billion in long-term production spending if the program passes in the 2025 legislative session.

Simon Robinson, chief operating officer of Warner Bros. Studio, said a Nevada studio would add to its existing properties in Burbank, California, and the United Kingdom.

“We are fully committed and excited about the potential of a long-term partnership and presence in Nevada and are confident it will be a win/win for the State of Nevada, the Las Vegas community and WBD as we look ahead to our next 100 years of exceptional storytelling,” Robinson said in a statement.

The partnership relies on the outcome of a state legislative proposal for film tax credit expansions proposed by Sen. Roberta Lange, D-Las Vegas, in the 2023 session. In a news release, Lange said she would reintroduce the measure as a way to diversify the state’s economy and develop its workforce.

