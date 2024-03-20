$1.8B Sony movie studio backed by Mark Wahlberg approved for Summerlin

How Mark Wahlberg’s vision led to Howard Hughes Holdings and Sony coming together to launch a west Las Vegas movie studio project.

Back in September 2022, David O’Reilly read a story in the Las Vegas Review-Journal where A-list actor Mark Wahlberg talked about moving to Las Vegas and his vision for a movie studio in town.

O’Reilly, chief executive officer of Howard Hughes Holdings, developer of the master-planned community Summerlin, instantly picked up the phone and set up a meeting with Wahlberg to talk about the idea.

That led to a few days later, O’Reilly flying to Las Vegas to meet with Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and chief executive officer of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

The executives’ plan for a movie studio in Las Vegas, which had been in the works for a couple of years, were now supercharged by Wahlberg’s star power.

“And we kind of took it from there and now we feel like we are on the precipice, or the verge of getting this thing done, and we’re really looking forward to making this happen,” O’Reilly said in an interview.

Now Howard Hughes Holdings and Sony Entertainment have committed $1.8 billion to build a massive 50-acre production studio and mixed-use development in Summerlin. The project could create 10,000 jobs in Las Vegas.

The Clark County Zoning Commission approved multiple variances on Wednesday morning that will allow for the development of Summerlin Production Studios and the surrounding mixed-use project on Town Center Drive just off the 215 Beltway. In total, when completed, the project will encompass 10 buildings with approximately 500,000 square feet designed to support a film studio and production facility.

The mixed-use development will include 100,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and office space to support the film studio, an emergency room facility and satellite office for Clark County administration, alongside an already built Clark County fire station.

No construction timeline has been released.

O’Reilly said the goal with the project is to create a second commercial center in Summerlin, and he wants to localize the entire project as much as possible and create around 10,000 permanent jobs in the process.

Wahlberg is helping the project along in a consultant-style role, Vinciquerra said, and the next step is to work with Gov. Joe Lombardo’s office and the state Legislature concerning Nevada’s film tax credit program.

O’Reilly added Howard Hughes Holdings and Sony Pictures are prepared to make the initial investment to build out the entire project before they see any tax credits from the state as a show of faith for the project.

Vinciquerra said branching out into Las Vegas with a studio is another sign of the times in the shifting movie production landscape away from the industry’s traditional epicenter.

“It’s gotten pretty crazy here politically,” he said, referring to California where film and TV have been a cornerstone industry for decades, “and there’s a tremendous amount of advantages (in building in Las Vegas) and we think that we would bring a lot of high-paying jobs to the state of Nevada. And the average pay for our[production] employees is around $100,000 and there aren’t many jobs in other businesses that have that kind of average and they are all union jobs too.”

Kim Spurgeon, director of the Nevada Film Office, has said Las Vegas needs more film studio space to pursue the “Hollywood 2.0” concept that has been floated by Wahlberg.

Once completed, Vinciquerra said it will be a common sight in and around Summerlin to see movie stars and working actors alike within the community along with studio staff who will have come over from California for specific projects to work alongside local staff.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.