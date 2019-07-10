Wynn Las Vegas golf course expected to open in October

The 18-hole course, which sits near Wynn Las Vegas, was designed by golf course architect Tom Fazio with help from his son, Logan. According to a statement from the company, it is the only course connected to a resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

Aerial photo of Wynn Las Vegas and construction of the new golf course on Wed., August 22, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. expects to open its new Tom Fazio-designed golf course Oct. 11.

The course sits on the former site of the Desert Inn Golf Club, which hosted three PGA Tour events and used to attract professionals like Arnold Palmer, Sam Snead and Jack Nicklaus.

“Golfers of all skill levels will enjoy the many new aspects of the course, which offers a private escape from the fast pace of Las Vegas,” said Brian Hawthorne, Wynn’s executive director of golf operations, in the statement.

Last year, the company announced that would be restoring its golf course, which had closed in Dec. 2017. CEO Matt Maddox estimated the company lost $10 million to $15 million of domestic casino business from people coming to Las Vegas for golf trips and staying at other resorts.

Those with a room reservation at the Wynn or Encore can reserve a tee time 90 days in advance starting July 13. Non-guests can begin secure tee times 30 days in advance starting Sept. 13.

