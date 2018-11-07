Wynn Las Vegas abandoning Paradise Park lagoon project

Wynn Las Vegas will abandon its Paradise Park lagoon project and restore its 18-hole golf course.

Wynn Las Vegas employee George Fonte, 50, golfs at the Wynn Country Club in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017. (Joel Angel Juarez/Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Rendering of proposed Wynn Resorts Paradise Park on the Las Vegas Strip. (Courtesy/JP Morgan/Wynn Resorts)

Construction goes on as part of the Paradise Park and convention center expansion at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The convention facility is slated to be 400,000-square-feet. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Construction goes on as part of the Paradise Park and convention center expansion at Wynn Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The convention facility is slated to be 400,000-square-feet. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Wynn CEO Matt Maddox confirmed plans for Las Vegas and Macau in Wednesday’s earnings call.

In early descriptions of the project, Former Wynn Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn described a lagoon surrounded by new convention facilities, new restaurants and retail, a hotel room tower, a white-sand beach and a boardwalk.

