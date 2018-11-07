Wynn Las Vegas abandoning Paradise Park lagoon project

Wynn Las Vegas will abandon its Paradise Park lagoon project and restore its 18-hole golf course.
Wynn CEO Matt Maddox confirmed plans for Las Vegas and Macau in Wednesday’s earnings call.
In early descriptions of the project, Former Wynn Chairman and CEO Steve Wynn described a lagoon surrounded by new convention facilities, new restaurants and retail, a hotel room tower, a white-sand beach and a boardwalk.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.
RELATED
Wynn to host last round of golf before Paradise Park construction