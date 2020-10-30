Wynn Resorts teaming up with NASCAR on sports betting

The multiyear sports betting partnership will allow WynnBET to create and promote sports betting experiences with NASCAR.

Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s sports betting platform is teaming up with NASCAR.

The multiyear sports betting partnership will allow WynnBET, the brand responsible for Wynn’s mobile sportsbook and casino app, to create and promote sports betting experiences with NASCAR.

The partnership comes as WynnBET applies to become a legal gaming operator in Virginia, where NASCAR will have its penultimate race this weekend. The state legislature passed a bill this year that legalized sports betting, and it can issue up to 12 online sports betting licenses by the end of 2020.

According to a Friday news release, WynnBET should drive engagement and attract new customers to the Wynn brand. The company plans to expand the bet types offered on its mobile app, including pre-race and live, in-play betting.

“Together, Wynn Interactive and NASCAR will provide sports bettors in Virginia with one-of-a-kind experiences, both digitally and at NASCAR facilities in the Commonwealth,” Craig Billings, president of Wynn Resorts, said in the statement.

If the brand’s license is approved, WynnBET will become the official online sportsbook of NASCAR’s Richmond Raceway and Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, which combined host four NASCAR Cup Series races annually. The company would build WynnBET lounges at each venue.

“We’re excited to partner with such a deeply experienced and innovative team to drive engagement and expand our sports betting offerings,” said Tim Clark, senior vice president and chief digital officer of NASCAR. “Our new relationship advances NASCAR’s position in the rapidly evolving gaming space while delivering fans with yet another live-in race engagement tool.”

NASCAR has partnered with a handful of other sports betting-related brands, including BetMGM, Penn National Gaming and IMG Arena.

