1 arrested after threat to Las Vegas Catholic school

Las Vegas police are seen at St. Viator Parish School in Las Vegas at Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road on Monday, April 29, 2019, after school officials said they had received a voice mail that was threatening in nature. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police are seen at St. Viator Parish School in Las Vegas at Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road on Monday, April 29, 2019, after school officials said they had received a voice mail that was threatening in nature. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police were at St. Viator Parish School at Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road on Monday morning, April 29, 2019, after school officials said they had received a voice mail that was threatening in nature. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One person was taken into custody after a “threatening” voicemail prompted a private Catholic school in central Las Vegas to cancel classes on Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said early Monday that police were “not looking for anyone else at this time.” The person who was taken into custody has not been identified.

The “potential threat” was made against St. Viator Parish School, 4246 Eastern Ave., near East Flamingo Road, Metro said. The nature of the threat remains unknown.

“Early this morning, we received a voice message that was threatening in nature,” stated a text message alert to parents sent about 7:15 a.m. “We have contacted law enforcement and they are investigating. Out of an abundance of caution, we feel it is necessary to cancel school for Monday, April 29, 2019.”

A request for comment from the school’s principal, Tracy L. Brunelle, was not immediately returned.

It was not clear whether classes would resume today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.