1 hospitalized after crash in east Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a wall and rolled over Friday evening in the far east Las Vegas Valley, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A person was hospitalized with possible life-threatening injures Friday evening after a car crashed into a wall in the east valley, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called about 5:30 p.m. after a car crashed into a wall and rolled over at Hollywood Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said.

Small flames erupted from the car but were quickly put out, he said. Fire crews rescued one person trapped in the vehicle, who was taken to University Medical Center.

The person’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening, Clark said.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.