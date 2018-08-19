1 injured after crash involving alleged drunk driver in Las Vegas

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after hitting a car blocking the road after an alleged drunk driver transporting a 9-year-old boy crashed early Sunday in the northwest valley, Las Vegas police said.

Around 3:45 a.m. 23-year-old Briyonna Green was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Cheyenne Avenue approaching the road’s intersection with Hualapai Way when Green lost control of the car, police said. The Hyundai left the road and hit a brick wall before stopping in the rightmost eastbound lane of Cheyenne Avenue.

Green was allegedly impaired with a 9-year-old boy in the car, police said. Green and the boy were uninjured.

About ten minutes later, Michael Robles-Puzon, driving a 2015 Yamaha FZ-07 motorcycle, was driving eastbound on Cheyenne Avenue in the lane the Hyundai was blocking, police said. When Robles-Puzon approached the car he locked his brakes, causing him to fall off the motorcycle.

The front of the motorcycle hit the left side of the Hyundai. Robles-Puzon, 34, was transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries, police said.

Green was booked Sunday into the Clark County Detention Center and faces charges of child endangerment, driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license and improper lane changes, according to jail records.

The collision remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

