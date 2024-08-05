$100K bail set in North Las Vegas crash that killed girl, 9

A judge has set a $100,000 bail for a woman accused of a DUI crash that killed a 9-year-old girl in North Las Vegas.

A judge has set a $100,000 bail for a woman accused of a DUI crash that killed a 9-year-old girl in North Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to online court records, Christina Sorensen has posted bond on the $100,000 bail set Monday, although she was still listed in North Las Vegas Correctional Center records as of Monday evening.

North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Natalie Tyrrell set Sorensen’s bail amount during a court appearance on Monday morning, court records show.

Sorensen, 63, was arrested following the two-vehicle crash at 4 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Simmons Street and West Ann Road.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the 9-year-old as Sophia Sandoval, of Porterville, California, who died of multiple blunt force injuries.

Sorensen was driving a gray Chevrolet Corvette when she attempted to turn left onto Ann Road during a red light, police said. A Jeep SUV then crashed into the Corvette.

Sophia had been a passenger in the Corvette, and police found her unresponsive at the scene of the crash. Several bystanders were “attempting to perform lifesaving measures on her,” police have said.

She was taken to University Medical Center Pediatrics Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Sorensen showed signs of impairment and was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on suspicion of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and child endangerment resulting in death, according to police.

