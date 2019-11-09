2 dead in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas

A Toyota caught on fire after being rear-ended by a Mustang and both of its occupants died at the scene, police said. A 24-year-old man was arrested on DUI-related charges.

The Las Vegas Fire Department works to evacuate a vehicle involved in a suspected DUI crash on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, on East Flamingo Road and Boulder Highway in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Police said two people died in the crash, which happened at 3 a.m. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Two people died early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle collision in the Paradise area, and a 24-year-old man was arrested on DUI-related charges in connection with the crash, police said.

The crash was reported at 3:01 a.m. on South Boulder Highway north of East Flamingo Road.

A 2006 Toyota Corolla with two occupants was traveling south on South Boulder Highway when it was rear-ended by a 2019 Ford Mustang — driven by Aaron Kruse — going the same direction, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The Mustang had been traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.

The Toyota caught fire and came to a stop in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store at 4880 S. Boulder Highway. The driver and a rear passenger in the car couldn’t be removed from the vehicle, police said, and both occupants died at the scene.

Names haven’t been released by police, pending identification and family notification.

The Ford Mustang came to a stop on top of a center median on South Boulder Highway.

Kruse was transported to Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center. After being treated for minor injures, he was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center, where he was booked on DUI-related charges, police said.

Las Vegas police detectives were on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

It was the 89th and 90th traffic-related fatality this year within the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.

