2 hurt by hit-and-run driver in Hard Rock parking lot

Hard Rock Hotel (Anton/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two pedestrians were injured Sunday evening after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Hard Rock Hotel parking garage, Las Vegas police said.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said the driver, who may have been impaired, fled the scene about 6 p.m. Sunday after the crash but is now in custody.

The driver’s vehicle was found on the 400 block of East Twain, about a mile north of the Hard Rock. The vehicle had damage to the windshield and hood.

The two people were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in stable condition, Rogers said.

Rogers said the investigation is ongoing.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.