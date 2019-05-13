2 in custody after barricade in east Las Vegas

Two people were taken into custody after a barricade situation Monday in an east Las Vegas Valley neighborhood, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were taken into custody after a barricade situation Monday in an east Las Vegas Valley neighborhood, police said.

They were taken into custody Monday afternoon following a barricade on the 2200 block of Diamond Pointe Street, near North Nellis Boulevard and East Carey Avenue, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

Officers were looking for a wanted man Monday morning and found him on Diamond Pointe Street, Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez said. Police treated the call as a barricade and had asked neighbors to shelter at their homes or evacuate while they investigated.

King Elementary School, located nearby, had been placed on lockdown, OcampoGomez said.

There were no injuries reported, Holmes said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.