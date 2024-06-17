2 killed in crashes, man shot by NLV police over the weekend
Two people were killed on roads in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, and a man was fatally shot by North Las Vegas police.
A 34-year-old man died after crashing a stolen motorcycle into a van Saturday morning. The crash occurred at South Buffalo and Alta drives just after 7:30 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
North Las Vegas police shot and killed a man Saturday night at the intersection of Craig Road and North Fifth Street.
Police were responding to a four-vehicle crash around 9:07 p.m. when the driver who is believed to have caused the crash and who was armed with a firearm, began threatening people who approached the vehicle, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
On Sunday morning, a woman died in a single vehicle crash on Cheyenne Avenue near the 215 Beltway. Three children were also taken to area hospitals, Nevada State Police said.
