Crime

2 killed in crashes, man shot by NLV police over the weekend

Police at the scene where the North Las Vegas Police Department shot and killed a man who reportedly raised a firearm towards several officers Saturday night at the intersection of Craig Road and North Fifth Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The scene where a woman died in a single car fatal crash near the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene where the North Las Vegas Police Department shot and killed a man who reportedly raised a firearm towards several officers Saturday night at the intersection of Craig Road and N. 5th Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene where the North Las Vegas Police Department shot and killed a man who reportedly raised a firearm towards several officers Saturday night at the intersection of Craig Road and N. 5th Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene where the North Las Vegas Police Department shot and killed a man who reportedly raised a firearm towards several officers Saturday night at the intersection of Craig Road and N. 5th Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene where the North Las Vegas Police Department shot and killed a man who reportedly raised a firearm towards several officers Saturday night at the intersection of Craig Road and N. 5th Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A traffic camera shows a car on fire on Cheyenne Avenue near the 215 Beltway on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
The scene where a woman died in a single car fatal crash near the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene where a woman died in a single car fatal crash near the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Police at the scene where a woman died in a single car fatal crash near the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2024 - 7:00 am
 

Two people were killed on roads in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, and a man was fatally shot by North Las Vegas police.

A 34-year-old man died after crashing a stolen motorcycle into a van Saturday morning. The crash occurred at South Buffalo and Alta drives just after 7:30 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

North Las Vegas police shot and killed a man Saturday night at the intersection of Craig Road and North Fifth Street.

Police were responding to a four-vehicle crash around 9:07 p.m. when the driver who is believed to have caused the crash and who was armed with a firearm, began threatening people who approached the vehicle, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

On Sunday morning, a woman died in a single vehicle crash on Cheyenne Avenue near the 215 Beltway. Three children were also taken to area hospitals, Nevada State Police said.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

