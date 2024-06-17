2 killed in crashes, man shot by NLV police over the weekend

Two people were killed on roads in the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, and a man was fatally shot by North Las Vegas police.

Police at the scene where a woman died in a single car fatal crash near the 215 Beltway in Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A traffic camera shows a car on fire on Cheyenne Avenue near the 215 Beltway on Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Police at the scene where the North Las Vegas Police Department shot and killed a man who reportedly raised a firearm towards several officers Saturday night at the intersection of Craig Road and N. 5th Street in North Las Vegas, Sunday, June 16, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A 34-year-old man died after crashing a stolen motorcycle into a van Saturday morning. The crash occurred at South Buffalo and Alta drives just after 7:30 a.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

North Las Vegas police shot and killed a man Saturday night at the intersection of Craig Road and North Fifth Street.

Police were responding to a four-vehicle crash around 9:07 p.m. when the driver who is believed to have caused the crash and who was armed with a firearm, began threatening people who approached the vehicle, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

On Sunday morning, a woman died in a single vehicle crash on Cheyenne Avenue near the 215 Beltway. Three children were also taken to area hospitals, Nevada State Police said.

