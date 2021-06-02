2 killed in Las Vegas wrong-way crash identified

Two people killed in a fatal crash Saturday in central Las Vegas have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

They were Porfirio Robledo Gonzalez, 71, of Las Vegas, and Rodolfo Robledo-Aguilera, 42, also of Las Vegas. They both died of blunt force injuries, and their deaths were ruled accidents.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Ashlee Wellman said Saturday that a man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the crash.

Troopers were called to the crash Saturday morning on U.S. Highway 95 northbound near Rancho Drive, Wellman said. Investigators believe a man driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound in the northbound lanes struck a pickup truck head-on.

Both Robledo Gonzalez and Robledo-Aguilera were in the pickup truck.

The wrong-way driver was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries, and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, she said.

