2 men sought in northwest Las Vegas Valley burglary

Police are seeking two men in connection to a burglary Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, on the 2600 block of North Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police are searching for two men in connection with a robbery in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

The theft occurred just before 10:40 a.m. Wednesday on the 2600 block of North Buffalo Drive, north of West Smoke Ranch Road, according to Las Vegas Metro’s Twitter account and police records.

On 11/13/19 pictured subjects committed a Burglary in the area of Cheyenne/Buffalo. They left the area in a newer bright blue 4 door Honda. If you can identify either suspect, please contact @LVMPDNWAC Detectives at (702) 828-8577 To remain anonymous, contact @CrimeStoppersNV pic.twitter.com/I7z7Emw8sQ — LVMPD NWAC (@LVMPDNWAC) November 15, 2019

The two men left the area in a newer, bright blue, four-door Honda.

If you have information on the identity of either man, call Metro’s Northwest Area Command detectives at (702) 828-8577 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

