2 students arrested over threats at Las Vegas high school

Two male Arbor View High School students were arrested Tuesday in connection with racially motivated threats made toward their school.

The threats made on social media toward students of Arbor View, 7500 Whispering Sands Drive, were reported to police Monday night, CCSD police Sgt. Bryan Zink said, noting that school police were working with the Metropolitan Police Department.

District Superintendent Jesus Jara said that the Department of Homeland Security also is involved in the investigation. He didn’t reveal the students’ ages, but said they were minors. He said there may be other students involved.

“I say to our school leaders, we do not tolerate (threats) and we will continue to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

A message sent to parents Tuesday morning from Principal Kevin McPartlin described the posts on social media as including “racial comments and possible threatening messaging.”

An Instagram account that appears to have been created specifically for the threats said in a post on Sunday, “Looking at my high school I realized I need to cleanse the hallways. There are to (sic) many (racial slur for African-Americans) in this school. We must act now.”

The two teens were arrested on charges of making terrorist threats, conspiring commit an act of terrorism, cyberbullying, hate crimes and breach of peace, Jara said.

He said students should report threats of racial violence, and parents should monitor their children’s social media and have conversations with them at home.

“It goes back to the old saying: ‘If you see something, say something,’” Jara said.

