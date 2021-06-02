26-year-old faces 2 counts of DUI after crash that killed 2

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after a wrong-way crash on U.S. Highway 95 that killed two people Saturday.

Juan Cruz-Mexia, of North Las Vegas, was charged with two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death, a felony. He was also charged with one count of driving the wrong way, a misdemeanor.

Investigators believe Cruz-Mexia was driving a Chevrolet Silverado southbound in a northbound lane of U.S. 95 near Rancho Drive at around 8 a.m. when he struck the front of a Toyota pickup truck, according to a Wednesday news release from Nevada Highway Patrol.

Both the driver of the pickup truck, 42-year-old Rodolfo Robledo-Aguilera, and the passenger, 71-year-old Porfirio Robledo Gonzalez, were killed in the crash. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Cruz-Mexia was taken to University Trauma Center in “serious” condition.

