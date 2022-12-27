66°F
Crime

3 arrested in catalytic converter theft

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 27, 2022 - 2:39 pm
 
William Castellanos, left, and Javier Torres-Ibarra (Henderson Police Department)
Three people were arrested Monday and accused of stealing catalytic converters in Henderson.

William Castellanos, 20, Javier Torres-Ibarra, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were found Monday inside a vehicle on the 1000 block of West Galleria Drive and accused of removing the expensive car part from vehicles, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Castellanos and Torres-Ibarra were booked on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of burglary tools, two counts of injuring or tampering with a vehicle, two counts of theft and one count of buying or possessing stolen property.

They are being jailed pending a court hearing Wednesday.

The juvenile was charged with one count of buying or possessing stolen property and one count of possessing burglary tools.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

