3 arrested in catalytic converter theft
Three people were arrested Monday and accused of stealing catalytic converters in Henderson.
William Castellanos, 20, Javier Torres-Ibarra, 21, and a 16-year-old boy were found Monday inside a vehicle on the 1000 block of West Galleria Drive and accused of removing the expensive car part from vehicles, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.
Castellanos and Torres-Ibarra were booked on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of burglary tools, two counts of injuring or tampering with a vehicle, two counts of theft and one count of buying or possessing stolen property.
They are being jailed pending a court hearing Wednesday.
The juvenile was charged with one count of buying or possessing stolen property and one count of possessing burglary tools.
