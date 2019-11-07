3 more arrested, accused of abuse at east Las Vegas group home

Three more people were arrested in connection with an unlicensed group home that authorities first raided in September, police said Thursday.

Calvin Leslie (from left), Mary Jefferson and Devon Floyd (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Mary Jefferson, 56, Calvin Leslie, 55, and Devon Floyd, 38, each were arrested on “multiple felonies involving elderly abuse,” police said. Leslie was arrested Oct. 22, while Jefferson and Floyd were arrested Wednesday. All three are being held at the Clark County Detention Center.

The trio’s arrest follows the Sept. 12 arrest of 54-year-old “house manager” Bruce Wycoff, who was taken into custody after authorities that day raided the home, located on the 3100 block of Parkdale Avenue.

But despite Wycoff’s title, his arrest report detailed an unnamed trio who remained out of custody who allegedly operated the Parkdale home as well as other unlicensed homes in the valley for years.

According to Wycoff’s report, the unnamed trio at the Parkdale home was accused of housing nearly a dozen people — most with mental or physical disabilities — in the two-story property filled with what investigators described as “deplorable conditions.”

Some slept in their own filth, while others had no mattress and were forced to sleep on the floor, the report said.

Arrest reports for Jefferson, Leslie and Floyd were not immediately available Thursday. But Jefferson is accused of operating the group home, which she called an “independent living” home, police said.

Court records show that Jefferson, who has also gone by Mary Glenn and Mary Jefferson-Johnson, faced a larceny gross misdemeanor in 2007. Jefferson previously identified herself to the Las Vegas Review-Journal as Mary Glenn after Wycoff’s September arrest.

Wycoff and the trio were accused of claiming to be caregivers for the residents, occasionally “insisting disabled people sleep on dirty mattresses on the floor” and failing to change residents’ diapers, Wycoff’s arrest report said.

Conditions described during the raid included a restroom without a working toilet, no air conditioning on the first floor, overcrowded rooms and what looked like urine spilled next to a bed where someone “seemed to have urinated in a plastic bottle,” the report said.

According to the report, there also were no wheelchair ramps in the home, despite some residents using wheelchairs.

Eleven adults and two children under the age of 10 were living there Sept. 12, but residents who spoke to police during the investigation said that up to 20 people at a time have lived in the home.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.