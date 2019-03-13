3 Northern Nevada inmates died of natural causes on same weekend

Three inmates at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center in Carson City died over the weekend of Dec. 8-19, 2018. They were Kenneth Rose, 63, left; Damian Hall, 47; and Dustin Wattenberg, 32. (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Three Northern Nevada Correctional Center inmates who died the same weekend in December died of natural causes, according to the Washoe County coroner’s office.

Kenneth Rose, 63, died just after 6:40 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Carson City prison’s medical center. He was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for being a habitual criminal, according to the state Department of Corrections.

The next day, 32-year-old Dustin Wattenberg, who was serving time for conspiracy to commit a violent crime and robbery with a deadly weapon, was found unresponsive just after 5:45 p.m. inside his cell.

About six hours later, the department said, Damian Hall died in the prison’s hospice dorm. The 47-year-old was imprisoned for sexual assault, battery and conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon.

The Department of Corrections has said the deaths were unrelated and that there was no evidence of foul play.

