3-year-old girl abandoned in Strip casino restroom

Las Vegas police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the mother of a 3-year-old girl abandoned inside a casino women’s restroom.

Security located the child inside the Wynn on Tuesday morning, and detectives learned the child was left there by a woman believed to be her mother at approximately 11 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday.

Two hours earlier, the woman and child took a cab to the Fashion Show Mall and then walked across the street to the Wynn, according to Lt. David Valenta, with the police department’s Special Victims Section.

“During the cab ride, the woman did inquire about the nearest shelter, however she was last seen walking away from the Wynn hotel,” Valenta said.

The woman was last seen heading north on Las Vegas Boulevard, South, according to police.

Meanwhile, the child is in good health and under the care of Child Protective Services.

The woman, believed to be the mother, is described as a black female — possibly Nigerian — in her mid to late 20s, standing approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She was wearing a blonde wig in a ponytail, and leggings, police said.

“Remember, even during these most difficult times, help is available,” Valenta said. “All you have to do is ask.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro’s abuse and neglect detail at 702-828-3364. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

