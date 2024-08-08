$50K reward offered for info on Las Vegas dog left in taped-shut container

A national animal rescue group and a private donor have partnered to increase a reward being offered to find the person who left a Las Vegas dog to die.

Las Vegas police are investigating after a dog was found inside a container that was taped shut behind a valley business in July. (Courtesy LVMPD)

A national animal rescue group has partnered with a private donor to substantially increase a reward offered to help find the person who left a Las Vegas dog to die in a plastic tub that was taped closed.

The English bulldog, who has been named “Reba,” was found on July 26 in severe breathing distress behind a Von’s grocery store on the 1100 block of East Twain Avenue near South Maryland Parkway.

In a video discussing the case, Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. William Gethoefer said a caller notified police that they had located a bulldog inside a container with a lid that was taped shut.

According to police, passersby were walking by the container when they heard a dog whimpering and barking.

“The dog was still alive when it was located,” Gethoefer said in the video.

After removing the tape from the lid and rescuing Reba from the container, police said the individuals brought the animal to a nearby business to try to cool the dog and provide it with water.

We really need your help to find the person responsible for leaving Reba the bulldog in a plastic tote to die. In this video, Sgt. Gethoefer shares an update on the case and the steps investigators have taken to bring this case to justice. We urge anyone with any information…

Reba was then taken to an animal hospital in Henderson, according to Gethoefer, who said the dog died despite efforts to save her life.

He said that the department has searched extensively to find those responsible for the dog’s death. However, despite conducting an “exhaustive and thorough investigation” into the crime, police have made no headway in their search.

“We have canvassed every business and every apartment complex. Anything in that area, we have canvassed it for video,” Gethoefer said. “We have tried to speak to witnesses, anybody that saw or heard anything related to this crime, and we have tried to leave no stone unturned when it comes to solving this crime.”

Police said the department hasn’t been able to find any video footage of the dog being dropped off, nor any witnesses.

As a result, police are imploring the community to step up and help the department solve the crime.

“We need a tip from the community. We need someone to come forward with knowledge of what happened to Reba and let us know where we can direct our attention,” Gethoefer said.

To help find the individuals responsible for Reba’s death, Big Dog Ranch Rescue said it has teamed with a private donor to offer a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

The group said they have also hired private detectives to help find the culprit or culprits.

Anyone with any information about the case is urged to contact Metro’s Animal Cruelty Unit at 702-828-2907. An after-hours line is 702-828-3364. Tips can also be sent to Clark County Animal Protection Services at 702-455-7710 or LVMPD by calling 311.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.