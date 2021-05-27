73-year-old man attacked at store in downtown Las Vegas

Police are searching for a suspect after a 73-year-old man was attacked outside a downtown Las Vegas convenience store on May 16.

The 73-year-old spoke with two men in front of the store, on the 1200 block of Stewart Avenue, around 9:40 p.m. before going inside. When the man left on his motorized scooter, one of the two men he’d talked to “sprinted through the parking lot and punched him in the head,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

The older man fell and was trapped under his scooter until officers arrived. He was treated for his injuries at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police described the suspect as a 5-foot-11-inch Black man in his late 20s with black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black sweatpants with a red stripe, and black-and-white sandals with white socks.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3683 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

