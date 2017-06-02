8 arrested, more escape after mass break-in at Desert Oasis High School

Desert Oasisi High School is shown Thursday, May 5, 2016, at 6600 W Erie Ave., in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @bizutesfaye

Eight arrests were made on Thursday night after a burglary at Desert Oasis High School, according to Clark County School District police Capt. Ken Young.

The Metropolitan Police Department received a call at about 10:32 p.m. after 20-40 masked juveniles were seen on surveillance cameras running through the halls. Metro officers responded to help school district police seal off the school and detain the juveniles.

Most of the juveniles fled the scene, but eight were arrested for burglary and destruction of property, Young said.

The high school sustained some damage, but Young did not specify how much.

