Crime

9-year-old girl killed in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas identified

North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2024 - 11:02 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the 9-year-old girl who died in a weekend crash involving a DUI suspect in North Las Vegas.

Police responded to a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Simmons Street and West Ann Road at 4 p.m. on Saturday and found the girl unresponsive. She was transported to University Medical Center Pediatrics Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office identified the girl as Sophia Sandoval, of Porterville, Calif., who died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The driver of the car, 63-year-old Christina Sorensen, showed signs of impairment and was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on suspicion of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death and child endangerment resulting in death, according to police.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com.

