Crime

A murder suspect was arrested in Mesquite after 80-mile pursuit

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 30, 2022 - 6:12 pm
 
Updated December 30, 2022 - 11:03 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A multijurisdictional chase culminated in the arrest of two people after an 80-mile pursuit that began in North Las Vegas and ended in Mesquite on Friday, police said.

North Las Vegas police said they arrested a male suspect wanted for murder and a female suspect wanted for destruction of evidence from Lacey, Washington.

An officer located the vehicle near North Fifth Street and the 215 Beltway, according to Alexander Cuevas, public information officer for the North Las Vegas Police Department.

After police tried to initiate a traffic stop, the suspects continued north on Interstate 15 into Mesquite at mile marker 117.

The pursuit ended at 1:30 p.m. after the Mesquite Police were able to place spikes in the roads to stop the vehicle, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@reviewjournal.com or call 702-383-0350. Follow @jimi_writes on Twitter.

