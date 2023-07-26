98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Aces guard arrested in domestic violence investigation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2023 - 8:12 am
 
Updated July 26, 2023 - 9:26 am
Aces guard Riquna Williams appears in Las Vegas court Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after she was a ...
Aces guard Riquna Williams appears in Las Vegas court Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after she was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) celebrates after scoring in the second half in Game 4 ...
Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) celebrates after scoring in the second half in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Aces guard Riquna Williams appears in Las Vegas court Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after she was a ...
Aces guard Riquna Williams appears in Las Vegas court Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after she was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aces guard Riquna Williams was ordered released from custody on Wednesday after she was arrested and accused of domestic violence against her spouse.

“The court does have concerns regarding the extremely violent nature of the allegations in this case, that they were alleged to have occurred over an extended period of time,” Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe said during Williams’ initial court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Williams did not speak during the court hearing, when she appeared wearing a grey Raiders T-shirt.

Williams’ public defender, Ryan Bashor, told the judge that the alleged victim in the case, who is Williams’ spouse, has already moved away from Las Vegas.

Saxe ordered Williams released on her own recognizance, and placed on alcohol monitoring, after noting there was “concerns of alcohol use” noted in Williams’ arrest report. The judge did not order Williams to pay a monetary bail due to her lack of criminal history and ties to the community.

Williams was arrested on the 12600 block of Southern Highlands Parkway, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter. Digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
Raiders release QB on eve of 1st training camp practice
2
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
‘The things you can do in here, it’s incredible’: The first look at Sphere Immersive Sound
3
Valley of Fire hikers ran out of water, died in 118-degree heat, park says
Valley of Fire hikers ran out of water, died in 118-degree heat, park says
4
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
F1 tells Strip properties to pay up for Las Vegas Grand Prix views
5
CARTOONS: Maybe it wasn’t Hunter’s cocaine at the White House
CARTOONS: Maybe it wasn’t Hunter’s cocaine at the White House
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
‘Twisted Metal’ and 10 other times Hollywood destroyed Las Vegas
‘Twisted Metal’ and 10 other times Hollywood destroyed Las Vegas
‘Bar Rescue’ star Jon Taffer creates offbeat bourbon brand
‘Bar Rescue’ star Jon Taffer creates offbeat bourbon brand
Guns, drugs, ammo: What’s being confiscated at Las Vegas airport
Guns, drugs, ammo: What’s being confiscated at Las Vegas airport
Suspected drunk driver, with kids in car, fell asleep before crash, police say
Suspected drunk driver, with kids in car, fell asleep before crash, police say
Creating open-air feel the challenge for design of Vegas ballpark
Creating open-air feel the challenge for design of Vegas ballpark
Two Las Vegas casino companies fined for sports wagering violations
Two Las Vegas casino companies fined for sports wagering violations