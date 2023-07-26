Aces guard arrested in domestic violence investigation

Aces guard Riquna Williams was arrested regarding a domestic violence investigation, according to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Aces guard Riquna Williams appears in Las Vegas court Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after she was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) celebrates after scoring in the second half in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals against the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Uncasville, Conneticut. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Aces guard Riquna Williams was ordered released from custody on Wednesday after she was arrested and accused of domestic violence against her spouse.

“The court does have concerns regarding the extremely violent nature of the allegations in this case, that they were alleged to have occurred over an extended period of time,” Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe said during Williams’ initial court appearance on Wednesday morning.

Williams did not speak during the court hearing, when she appeared wearing a grey Raiders T-shirt.

Williams’ public defender, Ryan Bashor, told the judge that the alleged victim in the case, who is Williams’ spouse, has already moved away from Las Vegas.

Saxe ordered Williams released on her own recognizance, and placed on alcohol monitoring, after noting there was “concerns of alcohol use” noted in Williams’ arrest report. The judge did not order Williams to pay a monetary bail due to her lack of criminal history and ties to the community.

Williams was arrested on the 12600 block of Southern Highlands Parkway, according to police.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

