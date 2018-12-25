Arrest made after mom killed in Christmas Eve crash in North Las Vegas

A man has been arrested after a mom was killed in a Christmas Eve crash in North Las Vegas.

Rigoberto Chavez-Solorzano. North Las Vegas Police Department.

Lake Mead Boulevard, near Palmer Street, in North Las Vegas. Google Street View.

Rigoberto Chavez-Solorzano, 41, was charged with three counts of felony reckless driving with death or substantial bodily harm. He was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail, police said.

The two-vehicle crash on Lake Mead Boulevard, near Palmer Street, took place around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

A black two-door vehicle traveling eastbound driven by Chavez-Solorzano struck a silver four-door sedan that was westbound on Lake Mead and waiting to make a left turn, police said.

Authorities said the black vehicle impacted the passenger side of the sedan, ejecting a 41-year-old female passenger from the silver vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her 13-year-old son was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Both drivers are in stable condition with minor injuries as of Christmas morning.

Though impairment wasn’t suspected, blood tests were administered on Chavez-Solorzano, police said. Investigators said they believe speed played a major role in the crash.

36.195898, -115.103294