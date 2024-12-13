Arrest report sheds more light on Reba the bulldog’s death

Isaac Laushaul Jr., 32, and Markeisha Chanpale Foster, 30, were arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center Saturday on felony charges of willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of an animal.

The man arrested in connection with the death of Reba the bulldog, who died of heatstroke after being left in a sealed plastic crate this summer, routinely neglected the animal, according to an arrest report.

Isaac Laushaul Jr., 32, and Markeisha Chanpale Foster, 30, were arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center Saturday on felony charges of willful or malicious torture, maiming or killing of an animal. Both remained in custody Friday, jail records showed.

Foster appeared Sunday in Las Vegas Justice Court, where Judge Amy Ferreira set her bail at $50,000. Laushaul appeared in Justice Court on Monday after refusing to appear Sunday, and Pro Tem Judge Andrew Wong did not hold a bail hearing for him. This meant that Laushaul was held without bail pending a later court date. A bail hearing has been set for Dec. 23, court records show.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, an animal rescue volunteer named Carlos Herrera contacted police on July 26 after a passerby heard barking near a dumpster outside a Vons supermarket on the 1100 block of East Twain Avenue near South Maryland Parkway. After realizing the noise was coming from a dog inside a sealed plastic tote, the passerby freed the animal and waited for help inside a nearby AutoZone.

Herrera drove the bulldog to a local animal hospital where, despite efforts to save her life, she died.

Police have since identified Laushaul as the owner of the dead animal. The arrest report contains allegations that, if true, outline Laushaul’s problematic history as a pet owner.

Body camera footage and witness reports allege that, throughout the summer, Laushaul left his dog Nike — the dog was given the name Reba after it was discovered in the plastic tote — outside with only a small bowl.

One neighbor, fearing that Laushaul might retaliate, spoke to officers anonymously, according to police. He said he met Laushaul in March 2024 when the dog was still a puppy. He said Laushaul “constantly yelled” at the dog for peeing in the apartment and would leave her tied up outside as punishment.

Another witness said that children living in the apartment complex also saw the animal tethered to a fence near Laushaul’s second-floor apartment for long periods. They said she looked dehydrated, and on hot days, they tried to give her water.

According to police, neighbors offered to take the dog, but Laushaul never agreed.

The reports also details Foster’s alleged involvement in Reba’s dumping — and eventual death.

In an interview with police, Foster said that on July 25, the bulldog was left outside for an unknown amount of time and became ill. When Laushaul brought Reba inside, he tried to give her food and water, but her condition did not improve, according to Foster.

Foster said the couple then drove to an animal hospital, but it was closed, so they went to the Vons at 1155 East Twain Avenue. Laushaul then left Reba in the bin by the dumpster, the arrest report said.

It was a decision that Foster said upset her but did not involve her, according to the arrest report.

Foster appeared Sunday in Las Vegas Justice Court, where Judge Amy Ferreira set her bail at $50,000. Laushaul appeared in Justice Court on Monday after refusing to appear Sunday, and Pro Tem Judge Andrew Wong did not hold a bail hearing for him. This meant that Laushaul was held without bail pending a later court date. A bail hearing has been set for Dec. 23, court records show.

If convicted, Laushaul and Foster face a maximum of four years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

On Tuesday, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson called for stiffer penalties. He said a more appropriate sentencing range might be one to 10 years in prison.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.